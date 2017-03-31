Man's cardiac arrest death linked to ...

Man's cardiac arrest death linked to workplace bullying

Read more: Fox News

Eric Donovan loved his job of 17 years at a Canadian nonprofit agency that runs group homes and programs for adults with intellectual disabilities. But during the final years of his life, that love turned to stress as Donovan felt he was being bullied by Nadine Hendricken, his supervisor at Queens County Residential Services .

Prince Edward Island

