Man who raped, beat and burned woman speaks at dangerous offender hearing
A Saskatchewan man convicted of beating and sexually assaulting a homeless woman before setting her clothes on fire has spoken up at his dangerous offender hearing. She was left with permanent damage to her eyesight and was so badly burned both legs had to be amputated.
