Man charged with sexual assault of woman working alone in store

Police have charged a 33-year-old man with sexually assaulting a woman working at a shop in Charlottetown's downtown on Wednesday. "We were advised by the victim that she had been working alone in a store, a man came into the store and he began to make inappropriate sexual remarks and suggestions to her and at one point he groped or touched her and at that point another customer came into the store and the accused left," said Deputy Chief Gary McGuigan.

