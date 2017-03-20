MacAulay looks to tap Asian-Pacific trade market for Canadian producers
Federal minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food and P.E.I. MP Lawrence MacAulay has wrapped up a trade mission to Vietnam and India. MacAulay held talks with his counterparts in both countries to promote Canadian products like lobster, livestock genetics, blueberries, grains and oilseeds.
