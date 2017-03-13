Leona Conrick named executive director of P.E.I. Military Family Resource Centre

Leona Conrick has been hired as executive director of the P.E.I. Military Family Resource Centre on March 20, following the retirement of Donna Earl. Conrick was educated at Memorial University of Newfoundland and has lived in Newfoundland and Labrador, British Columbia, Nova Scotia before heading to P.E.I. "I'm a military spouse myself so I'm familiar with the various challenges our military families face," said Conrick.

