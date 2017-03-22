Kent Monkman's Shame and Prejudice Begins Canadian Tour

After premiering at the Art Museum at the University of Toronto with over 23,000 visitors, Kent Monkman's Shame and Prejudice: A Story of Resilience will begin its national tour, travelling between Canadian coasts for the next three years. Calgary's Glenbow Museum is the first stop to welcome Monkman's searing critique of Canada's colonial policies in response to the Sesquicentennial of Confederation.

