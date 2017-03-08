It's that time of year again- get ready to change your clocks and batteries

The Charlottetown Fire Department would like to remind the public that on Sunday, March 12, clocks will need to be adjusted to "spring ahead" one hour for the start of Daylight Saving Time.a a The Fire Department is encouraging residents to use Daylight Saving Time as a reminder to change the batteries in smoke alarms and update or install new smoke alarms. Batteries should be replaced every six months and there should be a working smoke alarm in every sleeping room on every level of a home.a Members of the Metro Fire Prevention Association will have a booth at the P.E.I. Provincial Home Show taking place March 10 to 12 at the Charlottetown Eastlink Centre.

