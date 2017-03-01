Islanders need family doctor, P.E.I. ...

Islanders need family doctor, P.E.I. Opposition charges

Read more: Journal-Pioneer

Stratford-Kinlock MLA and health critic James Aylward said Islanders in search of a family doctor need access to a family doctor. Aylward is referring to a recent news release from the province that centred around the 3,500 Islanders who have come off the patient registry, having found access to a primary care provider.

Prince Edward Island

