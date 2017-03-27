Island students learn from P.E.I. artists through ArtsSmarts
The Canada wide program injects arts into academic subjects such as math, languages, social studies and science by bringing artists into the classroom to share their skills and talents. As projects are carried out, students, teachers and artists can share their experiences on social media with the hashtag #ArtsSmartsPEI.
