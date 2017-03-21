Island-raised musician dies in Vienna after car accident
Island native Gordon Charles Murray, 68, has died in Vienna, Austria, after being struck by a car March 12, his family has confirmed. Murray was born on P.E.I. in 1948 to Lewis and Jean Murray, his family shared in his obituary, living most of his adult life in Europe teaching and performing.
