Island musician Joe MacMillan gets big break from Culture PEI

31 min ago

Joe MacMillan says music has always been in his heart, but he also knows that it's hard to make it as a musician. Now on the heels of the release of his first solo single, Heartsick Angels , he said he was able to launch his career with the help of a 12-week Culture PEI program that helps emerging artists build a business around their skills.

Prince Edward Island

