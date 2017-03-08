Idle farm land could get busy with peas

The P.E.I. Federation of Agriculture is welcoming this week's announcement that a field pea processor is setting up in Slemon Park. New Leaf Essentials East has set a target to contract 2,000 hectares of field peas in 2017, and sees potential for further growth.

Prince Edward Island

