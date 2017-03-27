Hockey player and father arrested for alleged assault on referee
RCMP in Queens District say they arrested a hockey player and his father following an alleged assault on a referee. The incident happened Sunday night at the Pownal Sports Centre in Pownal, P.E.I., during the Midget AA finals minor hockey game.
