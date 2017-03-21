Healing Garden at Prince County Hospital dedicated to P.E.I. family
Friends and supporters of the Prince County Hospital Foundation gathered recently at the hospital to dedicate the Healing Garden to the generosity of Warren, Marlene, Josh and Brody Ellis and their families. The garden is a respite for PCH patients, volunteers and staff that is lovingly maintained by the Summerside and Area Garden Club, which also had representatives on hand for the event.
