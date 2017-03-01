Grief group begins March 10 in Charlottetown

The Martha Spirituality Centre at SDU Place on Great George Street welcomes Maureen Shea who is beginning a grief support group on Friday, March 10, 1:30-3 p.m. This group will meet again on Fridays of April 7 and May 5 Shea is a registered psychologist and a clinical social worker who splits each month between living in Long Island, New York and in Victoria, P.E.I. As well, Shea has a background in pastoral associate formation with the Diocese of Charlottetown and has been offering volunteer ministry in various parts of the Island. Interested participants are asked to register by calling 902-367-3103 or messaging [email protected] on or before March 8. There is no fee.

