Grandpa's Antique Photo Studio wins international awards
Two photographers from Grandpa's Antique Photo Studio in Cavendish were recently named best in show in an international contest. Jessica MacNeill and Jenna MacFarlane were selected for the award from more than 300 entries at the 2017 Antique and Amusement Photographers International photo contest held in Las Vegas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|B.C. and Ottawa reach $1.4-billion mental healt...
|Feb 17
|will need service
|1
|Trial resumes March 26 for former Ultramar empl... (Mar '13)
|Feb 16
|Darlene MacDonald
|5
|Repay hundreds of millions in taxes, Ottawa tel...
|Jan '17
|Stop Statism
|2
|Autistic woman's family notifies P.E.I. governm...
|Jan '17
|Pharting Phart
|3
|Minister accused of fraud in Ontario granted pe...
|Jan '17
|Atlantic
|1
|Jobs losses loom at Surrey Tax Centre
|Jan '17
|stupid move
|1
|Researcher identifies overlooked P.E.I. artist ...
|Jan '17
|another needs 2 b...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC