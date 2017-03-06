Giller prize winner Bonnie Burnard dead at age 72
Her longtime friend and fellow author Joan Barfoot said Burnard died in hospital in London, Ont., but had no other details. Burnard won a string of awards for her work, including the prestigious Giller Prize in 1999 for "A Good House," a novel about an ordinary Ontario family who lived through the post-Second World War boom.
