Get scraper out for icy cars, then nice day
The forecast for today is predicting a mostly sunny day, much warmer than the past three days, but get ready for some freezing rain, then rain. There are no alerts, warnings, or special weather statements, traffic is flowing smoothly on the Confederation Bridge and all school is proceeding as usual.
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|B.C. and Ottawa reach $1.4-billion mental healt...
|Feb 17
|will need service
|1
|Trial resumes March 26 for former Ultramar empl... (Mar '13)
|Feb 16
|Darlene MacDonald
|5
|Repay hundreds of millions in taxes, Ottawa tel...
|Jan '17
|Stop Statism
|2
|Autistic woman's family notifies P.E.I. governm...
|Jan '17
|Pharting Phart
|3
|Minister accused of fraud in Ontario granted pe...
|Jan '17
|Atlantic
|1
|Jobs losses loom at Surrey Tax Centre
|Jan '17
|stupid move
|1
|Researcher identifies overlooked P.E.I. artist ...
|Jan '17
|another needs 2 b...
|1
