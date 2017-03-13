Former RCMP officer convicted of tort...

Former RCMP officer convicted of torturing 11-year-old had PTSD: psychiatrist

A forensic psychiatrist has told an Ottawa court that a former Mountie who restrained, tortured and sexually abused his son in the basement of their family home was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. Dr. Helen Ward has also told a sentencing hearing the former officer should have known enough to seek treatment for both his PTSD and depression, but didn't because he thought everyone else was wrong except him.

