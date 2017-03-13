Former Holland College student, a U.S. citizen, jailed for assault
A U.S. citizen and former Holland College student who assaulted a woman and cut her bed sheets was sentenced recently to 90 days in jail. Wildens Sertyl, 23, appeared before Judge John Douglas in provincial court in Charlottetown where he pleaded guilty to assault and mischief.
