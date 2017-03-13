Former bus driver sentenced for 'sexting' blames victim
A former school bus driver who sent explicit text messages to a girl has been sentenced to five months in jail. He pleaded guilty to the charge but, as court heard at his sentencing Wednesday in Charlottetown, the man blames the victim for what happened.
