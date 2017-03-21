Finding the food for P.E.I. project
With 16 full grocery carts and nearly $4,000 worth of non-perishable food items, Adam Binkley and the Boys and Girls Club of Summerside are fully stocked for Project Backpack. "But what happens to the families who need the service on the weekends?" said Binkley, the executive director of the club.
