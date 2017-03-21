Farmer Alex Docherty pleads not guilty to 3 pesticide charges, pleads guilty to 1

Alex Docherty pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Charlottetown provincial court to three of four charges laid against him and his farming business. Both Docherty and his business face three other charges to which they have pleaded not guilty: allowing a pesticide to be discharged in a manner not permitted by the manufacturer's label; failure to keep records of air temperature, wind speed and direction; and failure to keep records of trade name and PCP Act number of the pesticide applied.

