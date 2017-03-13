Farm irrigation wells under moratoriu...

Farm irrigation wells under moratorium at least another year

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

It will be 2018 before P.E.I. farmers will find out if and under what circumstances they can drill new high-capacity wells for irrigation. The moratorium on new wells was put in place in 2002, but the issue was recently reopened at the request of the P.E.I. Potato Board.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Prince Edward Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ontario manse where L.M. Montgomery lived to be... Wed charitable-organi... 1
News B.C. and Ottawa reach $1.4-billion mental healt... Feb 17 will need service 1
News Trial resumes March 26 for former Ultramar empl... (Mar '13) Feb 16 Darlene MacDonald 5
News Repay hundreds of millions in taxes, Ottawa tel... Jan '17 Stop Statism 2
News Autistic woman's family notifies P.E.I. governm... Jan '17 Pharting Phart 3
News Minister accused of fraud in Ontario granted pe... Jan '17 Atlantic 1
News Jobs losses loom at Surrey Tax Centre Jan '17 stupid move 1
See all Prince Edward Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Ireland
  5. Northern Ireland
More from around the web
 

Prince Edward Island

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,848 • Total comments across all topics: 279,615,061

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC