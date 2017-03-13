Ethics watchdog continues investigati...

Ethics watchdog continues investigation into Wright's $90K payment to Mike Duffy

Read more: Journal-Pioneer

Almost a full year after Sen. Mike Duffy was acquitted on 31 charges of fraud, bribery and breach of trust, the man who paid him $90,000 remains under investigation by the federal ethics watchdog. Ethics commissioner Mary Dawson has revealed that she continues to examine the conduct of Nigel Wright, former prime minister Stephen Harper's one-time chief of staff.

Prince Edward Island

