Ellerslie-Bideford, P.E.I., area garage fire latest under investigation
Fire crews on P.E.I. were busy this weekend responding to three separate incidents, including a garage fire in the Ellerslie-Bideford area on Sunday. A garage fire is the latest incident under investigation after three separate fires were responded to this weekend on P.E.I. On Sunday at 11 a.m., the Tyne Valley Fire Department with the help of the Lennox Island Fire Department responded to a garage fire in the Ellerslie-Bideford area.
