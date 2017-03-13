Dick Young: My financial future will take care of itself - " won't it?
It may not seem like it, but spring is just around the corner - a time of new beginnings and new growth. And a good time for those annual checkups we should all look to: a checkup on our vehicles - those pesky but necessary preventive maintenance items; a checkup on ourselves - the yearly physical that is a spring calendar item for many of us; a checkup on our heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems - you wouldn't want that A/C unit to break down on the hottest summer day; a checkup on our gardens - what survived the winter and what didn't and a list of plantings for the warm months to come.
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ontario manse where L.M. Montgomery lived to be...
|Mar 15
|charitable-organi...
|1
|B.C. and Ottawa reach $1.4-billion mental healt...
|Feb 17
|will need service
|1
|Trial resumes March 26 for former Ultramar empl... (Mar '13)
|Feb 16
|Darlene MacDonald
|5
|Repay hundreds of millions in taxes, Ottawa tel...
|Jan '17
|Stop Statism
|2
|Autistic woman's family notifies P.E.I. governm...
|Jan '17
|Pharting Phart
|3
|Minister accused of fraud in Ontario granted pe...
|Jan '17
|Atlantic
|1
|Jobs losses loom at Surrey Tax Centre
|Jan '17
|stupid move
|1
