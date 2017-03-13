Dick Young: My financial future will ...

Dick Young: My financial future will take care of itself - " won't it?

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Guardian

It may not seem like it, but spring is just around the corner - a time of new beginnings and new growth. And a good time for those annual checkups we should all look to: a checkup on our vehicles - those pesky but necessary preventive maintenance items; a checkup on ourselves - the yearly physical that is a spring calendar item for many of us; a checkup on our heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems - you wouldn't want that A/C unit to break down on the hottest summer day; a checkup on our gardens - what survived the winter and what didn't and a list of plantings for the warm months to come.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Prince Edward Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ontario manse where L.M. Montgomery lived to be... Mar 15 charitable-organi... 1
News B.C. and Ottawa reach $1.4-billion mental healt... Feb 17 will need service 1
News Trial resumes March 26 for former Ultramar empl... (Mar '13) Feb 16 Darlene MacDonald 5
News Repay hundreds of millions in taxes, Ottawa tel... Jan '17 Stop Statism 2
News Autistic woman's family notifies P.E.I. governm... Jan '17 Pharting Phart 3
News Minister accused of fraud in Ontario granted pe... Jan '17 Atlantic 1
News Jobs losses loom at Surrey Tax Centre Jan '17 stupid move 1
See all Prince Edward Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Prince Edward Island

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,116 • Total comments across all topics: 279,655,970

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC