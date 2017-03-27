Deadline passes for Conservative rivals to sign up new members

Kevin O'Leary was first out of the blocks to declare his membership tally once the midnight deadline passed by sending out an email blast declaring he had signed up 33,336 members in 69 days. In announcing his numbers, O'Leary also called on the other contenders to "release their accurate membership sales" and called on the Conservative Party to audit the membership list to ensure they conform to the rules.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.