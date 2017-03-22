CP NewsAlert: Six teens plead guilty to sharing intimate images of girls
Six male youths in Nova Scotia have pleaded guilty to sharing intimate images of high school girls without their consent, concluding one of Canada's largest prosecutions involving a relatively untested and controversial law. The six were charged in July 2016 when police in Bridgewater, N.S., alleged the high school students had distributed images of at least 20 high school girls.
