Court fines Dobson for stealing auto parts from P.E.I. store
William Geoffrey Dobson, 56, appeared before Chief Judge Nancy Orr in provincial court in Charlottetown where he pleaded guilty to the theft and failing to attend court. The court heard Dobson went to Canadian Tire in Charlottetown on Nov. 7, 2016, where he stole $60.92 in auto parts.
