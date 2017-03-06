Children's Wish Month underway in P.E.I.
This month has been proclaimed Children's Wish Month by the province in celebrating the work that is done by the Children's Wish Foundation of Canada. "This is the first year that Children's Wish Month is a national event and includes each of the foundation's provincial chapters,'' said Beth Corney Gauthier, director of the P.E.I. chapter of the wish foundation.
