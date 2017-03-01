Charlottetown Islanders set franchise record with 43 wins

The Islanders have six games left in the season and finish it at home on March 17 and 18 against the Saint John Sea Dogs and Acadie-Bathurst Titan. They followed up the 3-0 shutout of the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada with a 3-1 victory over the Halifax Mooseheads pushing the record to 43. The previous mark of 41 wins was set in 2012-13 when the franchise was still known as the P.E.I. Rocket.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.