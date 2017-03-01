Charlottetown Islanders set franchise...

Charlottetown Islanders set franchise record with 43 wins

Read more: CBC News

The Islanders have six games left in the season and finish it at home on March 17 and 18 against the Saint John Sea Dogs and Acadie-Bathurst Titan. They followed up the 3-0 shutout of the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada with a 3-1 victory over the Halifax Mooseheads pushing the record to 43. The previous mark of 41 wins was set in 2012-13 when the franchise was still known as the P.E.I. Rocket.

