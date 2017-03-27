Canadian ship involved in massive cocaine bust in international waters
The U.S. Coast Guard, with the help of a Canadian navy vessel, says it has made a massive cocaine bust in international waters. The drugs were seized along Central and South America by the U.S. Coast Guard and the HMCS Saskatoon, which joined the operation in February.
