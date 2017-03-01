Cameron MacMaster releases his first album in Georgetown Sunday
Born and raised in P.E.I., and now living in Massachusetts, Cameron MacMaster takes to the stage at the Kings Playhouse to release his debut album, "A Town This Small". He will be joined by friends and fellow songwriters Barry O'Brien and Drea MacDonald.
