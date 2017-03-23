Calgary man convicted with wife in di...

Calgary man convicted with wife in diabetic son's murder files appeal

22 hrs ago Read more: The Guardian

A Calgary man who was found guilty along with his wife of murder in the death of their diabetic teenage son has joined her in filing an appeal of his conviction. Emil and Rodica Radita of Calgary were convicted of first-degree murder last month in the death of their 15-year-old son Alexandru.

