Cabbie acquitted of sex assault no lo...

Cabbie acquitted of sex assault no longer licensed to drive a taxi in Halifax

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Guardian

A cab driver who was acquitted of sexually assaulting an intoxicated woman in the back of his taxi no longer has a licence to drive a cab in the Halifax area. Elliot says Al-Rawi's licence was suspended by the municipality in May 2015 after charges were laid, but an appeals committee overturned that suspension in August 2015 with conditions including that he only work between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. In September 2015, the municipality deemed his licence to be "non-operational" because he couldn't provide the taxi licensing office with documentation to show who he would be driving for.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Prince Edward Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News B.C. and Ottawa reach $1.4-billion mental healt... Feb 17 will need service 1
News Trial resumes March 26 for former Ultramar empl... (Mar '13) Feb 16 Darlene MacDonald 5
News Repay hundreds of millions in taxes, Ottawa tel... Jan '17 Stop Statism 2
News Autistic woman's family notifies P.E.I. governm... Jan '17 Pharting Phart 3
News Minister accused of fraud in Ontario granted pe... Jan '17 Atlantic 1
News Jobs losses loom at Surrey Tax Centre Jan '17 stupid move 1
News Researcher identifies overlooked P.E.I. artist ... Jan '17 another needs 2 b... 1
See all Prince Edward Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Ireland
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
More from around the web
 

Prince Edward Island

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,616 • Total comments across all topics: 279,563,322

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC