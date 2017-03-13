Bringing history to his P.E.I. home

Stacy MacInnis remembers bundling up on cold winter mornings when he was five years old and going next door with his mother to stoke the coal stove for waiting passengers at the Elliott family's train station in Pleasant Valley. Fast forward more than 50 years - it's a summer day and MacInnis, now 59 and his mother gone, has moved the station to his own homestead in Burlington where Woodleigh Replicas once stood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.