Blizzard delays New Glasgow fire department from reaching burning home

Blizzard conditions early Thursday morning delayed fire crews from reaching a burning home in Pleasant Valley says New Glasgow Fire Chief Jason Peters. The house is a total loss but the residents, a couple and their dog, were able to get out safely after being alerted to the fire by the smoke detector and the dog.

