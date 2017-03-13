Atlantic bikers group invites P.E.I. Premier Wade MacLauchlan to visit clubhouse

A local bikers group says recent statements by P.E.I. police and politicians about outlaw biker gangs are "fear mongering" and they are inviting P.E.I. Premier Wade MacLauchlan and others to come to a motorcycle clubhouse to see that for themselves. The Atlantic Confederation of Clubs issued a statement Tuesday morning saying the police and elected officials have vilified their membership.

