Asylum seeker who became a permanent resident loses fight to clear his name

13 hrs ago Read more: The Guardian

An El Salvadoran asylum seeker who was granted permanent residency after spending two years in sanctuary in a British Columbia church to avoid deportation has again lost a fight to clear his name. The Federal Court of Appeal rejected Jose Figueroa's request for a certificate from the minister of foreign affairs declaring that the man is not a terrorist.

