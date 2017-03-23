Another shot of winter: P.E.I. gets early spring blast of snow
How much snow was waiting for Islanders when they awoke depended greatly on where they lived, but according to Environment Canada most areas received between 9 and 27 cm of snow. The monitoring station at Charlottetown Airport was at the higher end of the scale, while volunteer reporting from the Wellington area was at the lower.
