Accused in Quebec City mosque shooting changes lawyer during brief appearance

Bissonnette faces six counts of first-degree murder and five of attempted murder using a restricted firearm arising from the Jan. 29 deaths. Exceptional security measures were still in effect this morning at the Quebec City courthouse, where each person was subject to a pat-down and a metal-detector search before being permitted to enter the courtroom.

