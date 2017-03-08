3 new mental health clinics open in Prince County
Three new walk-in clinics in Prince County have opened to help residents with mental health issues, such as anxiety and depression. Three new walk-in clinics have opened on P.E.I. to help Prince County residents access mental health services.
