2 Island schools up for $25,000 environmental prize
The Superpower Your School contest challenges schools to come up with ways to help the environment, whether promoting green projects, reducing landfill waste or being energy efficient. Kinkora Regional High and Three Oaks Senior High in Summerside made it to the top ten finalists in the Atlantic region, meaning they could win a $25,000 prize package of innovative technology for their school.
