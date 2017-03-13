2 Island schools up for $25,000 envir...

2 Island schools up for $25,000 environmental prize

Read more: CBC News

The Superpower Your School contest challenges schools to come up with ways to help the environment, whether promoting green projects, reducing landfill waste or being energy efficient. Kinkora Regional High and Three Oaks Senior High in Summerside made it to the top ten finalists in the Atlantic region, meaning they could win a $25,000 prize package of innovative technology for their school.

Prince Edward Island

