'We were blown away': New baby box program in high demand days after launch on P.E.I.
The program was launched in P.E.I. on Jan. 30 and distributors are already needing to restock their supply. A new baby box program officially launched in P.E.I. on Jan. 30 and demand has been so high, distributors already have to restock.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Repay hundreds of millions in taxes, Ottawa tel...
|Jan 27
|Stop Statism
|2
|Autistic woman's family notifies P.E.I. governm...
|Jan 27
|Pharting Phart
|3
|Minister accused of fraud in Ontario granted pe...
|Jan 26
|Atlantic
|1
|Jobs losses loom at Surrey Tax Centre
|Jan 20
|stupid move
|1
|Researcher identifies overlooked P.E.I. artist ...
|Jan 16
|another needs 2 b...
|1
|Wind warning on Confederation Bridge
|Jan 7
|Long Drop then swim
|1
|'Double fun:' P.E.I. families of many faiths em...
|Dec '16
|TOMSMOMMA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC