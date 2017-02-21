Upgrades announced for aging Holland College campus
Holland College's Prince of Wales campus was originally built as Prince of Wales College in the 1930s. A 1930s-era building, now the Prince of Wales campus of Holland College in Charlottetown, will see some improvements with the help of the provincial and federal governments.
