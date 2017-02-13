UPDATED: Blizzard warning continued and high water levels possible
Environment Canada is continuing its blizzard warning for all of Prince Edward Island and has added a special weather statement saying that higher than normal water levels are likely during high tide at noon Monday on the Northumberland Strait. Environment Canada says that a low pressure system will form south of Cape Cod this evening then rapidly intensify overnight into Monday morning as it moves slowly south of Nova Scotia.
