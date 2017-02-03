'Truly inspirational': Couple helps bring new heart monitors to vet college
After Leonard and Michelle Shepherd's dog Daisy collapsed, an animal heart monitor was needed to provide the vets with more information about her condition. When Michelle Shepherd and her husband Leonard brought their dog Daisy to the Atlantic Veterinary College for treatment a few years ago after she collapsed, there was a problem.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Repay hundreds of millions in taxes, Ottawa tel...
|Jan 27
|Stop Statism
|2
|Autistic woman's family notifies P.E.I. governm...
|Jan 27
|Pharting Phart
|3
|Minister accused of fraud in Ontario granted pe...
|Jan 26
|Atlantic
|1
|Jobs losses loom at Surrey Tax Centre
|Jan 20
|stupid move
|1
|Researcher identifies overlooked P.E.I. artist ...
|Jan 16
|another needs 2 b...
|1
|Wind warning on Confederation Bridge
|Jan 7
|Long Drop then swim
|1
|'Double fun:' P.E.I. families of many faiths em...
|Dec '16
|TOMSMOMMA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC