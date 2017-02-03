Trudeau speaks with British Prime Min...

Trudeau speaks with British Prime Minister Theresa May

Yesterday Read more: The Guardian

Trudeau's office says Theresa May offered her condolences for last weekend's shooting at a Quebec City mosque that left six people dead. An emailed statement from Trudeau's office also says they discussed their commitment to promoting free trade and investment, including the free trade agreement between Canada and the European Union.

Prince Edward Island

