This is a drill: P.E.I. police forces practice armed response

Four polices forces on P.E.I. came together last month for a training exercise in how to deal with a threat that requires an armed response. The exercise - involving RCMP, Charlottetown, Summerside, and Kensington police services - was held at Slemon Park, outside of Summerside, on Jan. 19. It gave officers the opportunity to respond to a simulated crime that required armed response.

